divorce becomes a documentary

The divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is about to become a documentary . The two separated in 2016, less than a year after their wedding, following the allegations of domestic abuse advanced by the Texan actress. Accusations promptly denied by the Hollywood star. One started from there no holds barred legal battle, still in progress. All3Media’s Optomen show will be created by the producers Nick Hornby And Fran Baker , with Matt Reid at the helm of Discovery . The documentary, entitled Johnny vs. Amber , will retrace the salient stages of the troubled relationship between the two, with interviews , video clips And unpublished background.

Johnny vs. Amber: story divided into two parts

The documentary will be divided into two parts: in the first the story will be told from Depp’s point of view, which he called the ex-wife “A Machiavellian liar willing to do anything to protect her image”. Then it will be Amber’s turn, whom he says he married “The man of her dreams just to watch him transform into a violent monster immersed in drugs.” “Through the tapes, videos and messages shown in court – Hornby said -, the documentary will offer viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has been tragically shattered. The film will allow us to better understand the very important problem that is domestic violence ”.