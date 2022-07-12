Divorce between Manchester United and Ronaldo, Lionel Messi had predicted everything

While he made his return to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo could change air during this transfer window. Blame it on the Red Devils’ failed 2021-2022 season. Failure to qualify for the next Champions League campaign is believed to be the driving force behind the five-time Ballon d’Or winner claiming an exit voucher. Lionel Messi had predicted everything for the Mancunian number 7.

According to The Mirror reported by Sportbrief, the Argentine striker has warned that Ronaldo’s return to the Theater of Dreams is unlikely to go as planned. The Parisian spoke about the change that the Premier League has experienced since the departure of CR7.

“United are a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club, but that was at another stage and now he’s adapted impressively,” Messi revealed to Marca in November 2021.

“From the start he scored goals as always and had no problem adapting. In the Premier League it’s not as good as we all thought, but it’s a very tough competition and one where things take a lot of turns. After December, it changes a lot and anything can happen,” he added.

Absent from his club’s pre-season tour, no one knows what the future of the former Juventus player will be, even if Erik Ten Hag has reminded that he is not for sale. The coming weeks will therefore be decisive for CR7.

