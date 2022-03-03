Divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Rapper fires his lawyer and there are already three!

the rapper kanye-west has not hesitated fire his attorney Chris Melcher witheringlyuntil now responsible for representing the artist in his entrenched divorce proceedings from kim kardashianafter several weeks of estrangement between them and a surprising lack of communication.

As can be deduced from the testimony offered by several sources to the TMZ news portal, this is the third time that Kanye gets rid of his main lawyer in the framework of the legal battle that he maintains with his still wifewho does not stop putting obstacles in order to prevent the judge from officially declaring his return to singleness.

One of these informants assures that the relationship between the musician and Melcher has deteriorated notably in recent times, due to factors such as Kanye’s problematic character and his immobility when negotiating with the television star on any aspect that could contribute to the normal course of the process.

The renowned Samantha Spector will now be in charge of representing Kanye West in his litigation with Kim Kardashian. This lawyer achieved great popularity by defending Nicole Young in her divorce from rapper Dr. Dre, which led to one of the most striking financial compensations in recent years, no less than 100 million dollars. For her part, Kim Kardashian continues to trust the good work of her lawyer Laura Wasser.

