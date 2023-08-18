Divorce or how to know that your partner is stopping loving you

It seems like there’s a celebrity couple breaking up almost every day this summer.

Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Justin Trudeau are among the names on the celebrity-packed list.

A therapist shares with Insider how to tell if your partner is falling out of love with you.

The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be the summer of divorce. It seems like almost every day there is a new celebrity couple breaking up.

Various outlets reported Wednesday, Aug. 16, that Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” tmz,

star before one Tree Hill, Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes; Reportedly, seven weeks ago they called their wedding the “best decision” of their lives People last Friday.

Singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez were reported to have split in July after two years of marriage; Grande is reportedly dating her co-star WickedEthan Slater, who is separated from his wife Lily J since 2018.

Meanwhile, actor BearJeremy Allen White was spotted kissing model Ashley Moore in early August. It had been only a few months since her divorce from Addison Timlin was announced.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce last month after 7 years of marriage.

Divorce expected?

Breakups can be painful. But not anticipating them and watching your ex move on after divorce can make the outcome even worse.

That’s why we asked a relationship expert to share some tips on how to tell if your partner is falling back on you.

British relationship psychotherapist Susie Masterson explains inside There is no specific behavior to look for, but rather a change in the dynamic of your relationship or in the way you are treated. He shared four general areas where changes can appear that could lead to divorce.

However, she stresses that these changes don’t mean your partner has lost interest, especially if you’re going through something important outside of your relationship.

1. No more healthy arguments

According to Matterson, arguments in a relationship are healthy as long as they are what are known in couples therapy as “fair fights.” This means that one does not insult anyone, use foul language or get angry at others.

They can be a good opportunity for a partner to tell you that something is bothering them. That said, once the other person becomes aware, they can express that their partner’s feelings matter to them and work on finding a solution.

But if you start to notice that the healthy arguments have stopped, Matterson said it could be a sign that he doesn’t care anymore. Similarly, arguing too much can also be a negative sign.

“People deliberately argue to try to walk away from intimacy, to try to avoid asking questions, to avoid having sex, to avoid talking about the future, whatever. Let’s start arguing.”

2. Reject connection attempts

Connection strivings, a term coined by marriage researcher and clinical psychologist Dr. John Gottman, refers to one partner seeking emotional connection, attention, affirmation, or affection from the other; It can be little things like asking how their day went or seeing how their nails are cut, Matterson said.

If your partner begins to consistently reject your contact attempts or chooses not to respond, it could be a sign that they are less invested in the relationship.

They may just look at their phone when you try or find an excuse to leave. “That connection attempt was never received or certainly never returned,” he said.

3. Have more sex or less physical contact

Matterson said, “While you might think that couples have less sex when they are no longer interested in each other or have stopped loving each other, it depends on Who they are, they really could be having more sex.”

This, he said, may be because one partner uses sex to avoid other relationship activities and forms of intimacy.

And it doesn’t have to be just sex, it can be physical affection too. For example, if your partner used to come over and kiss you or they used to cuddle with you on the couch, that’s going to be a lot less likely to happen if they’re falling out of love with you, Matterson says.

4. Failure to commit or joint decision making

Matterson said a partner’s refusal to commit to future plans or make joint decisions is another thing to consider. This ranges from refusing to book holidays to refusing to replace a roof, he said.

Similarly, it could be that they start doing more things independently than before without you telling them, Matterson said. For example, they may go to the gym alone instead of always going to the gym together.

He described this as an avoidance of being together and a lack of interest in shared plans or responsibilities.

