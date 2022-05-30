Divorced? Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo would have already legally separated

In recent weeks, a number of rumors which ensures that the Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos and her husband Sebastian Caicedo they are separated, and this has given much to talk about. In this regard, both actors came out to clarify on several occasions, ensuring that they have distanced themselves but only physically, due to the heavy workload they have.

On the one hand, the actress is going through one of her least professional moments, reaping successes from big projects such as “Woman-fragranced coffee”and now starring in the new production “Until money do us part”, from Telemundo. While the actor, he has moved away from soap operas and series to focus on projects more on a personal and spiritual level, and develop new projects in the business world, one of them having his own farm.

There are strong rumors that would indicate that the relationship of the actors came to an end

With this in view, both Carmen and Sebastián find themselves with too many activities at a professional level, and what would add a special flavor to this situation is that they are developing them in different countries, the United States and Colombia.

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo would have divorced

After this series of rumors, it has now come to light that the actors would have signed their divorce after 13 years together and three married. According to a Colombian medium called “I know everything” from Channel 1 of that country, the stars would have put an end to their long relationship legally.

Said medium exclusively assured that the couple would have officially signed the papers at least 20 days ago. For his part, the host of the program, Ariel Osorio, indicated that for him, “the separation is final and they will not be given another chance.”

So far neither of the two stars has ruled on this.

The host of the gossip show “I Know Everything”, Ariel Osorio, was the one who assured in the most recent broadcast that the couple signed the divorce. According to Osorio, the couple had taken some time initially, but then they made the decision to separate permanently. “They told us that approximately 20 days ago, the couple would have signed the documents to split blankets. It seems that when they get to this point there is no going back,” Osorio said. They also highlighted the recent statements made by the two actors where they claimed they were only giving each other time to do their things, and they wanted to keep their relationship private. So far, neither of the two actors has spoken about it.