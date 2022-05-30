Entertainment

Divorced? Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo would have already legally separated

In recent weeks, a number of rumors which ensures that the Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos and her husband Sebastian Caicedo they are separated, and this has given much to talk about. In this regard, both actors came out to clarify on several occasions, ensuring that they have distanced themselves but only physically, due to the heavy workload they have.

On the one hand, the actress is going through one of her least professional moments, reaping successes from big projects such as “Woman-fragranced coffee”and now starring in the new production “Until money do us part”, from Telemundo. While the actor, he has moved away from soap operas and series to focus on projects more on a personal and spiritual level, and develop new projects in the business world, one of them having his own farm.

