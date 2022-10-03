Divorced, Shakira reconnects with her ex.

The divorce of the Colombian singer, Shakira with the Spanish footballer, Gérard Piqué, is badly digested by the star. She does not miss an opportunity to talk about this difficult situation since last June through the media. Recently, she told Elle magazine that she sacrificed her career to stay in the country of her ex-partner, her children and support his career.

Read also: An alleged son of Shakira claims a large sum to pay for his silence

Today, Shakira is said to be looking to relocate to the city of Miami in the United States. But much of that will depend on custody negotiations for her two children, which have yet to be finalized. To forget this painful episode of separation with Gérard Piqué, the Latin star has decided to focus on his career and his life. However, there are rumors surrounding his love life. It seems the Colombian singer has reconnected with an ex and plans to reunite with him on her trip to Miami.

Read also: A secret affair between Shakira and a famous tennis player revealed

In addition, it is the businessman Antonio de la Rúa, son of the former Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa. With him, Shakira lived 11 years together before separating in 2010. Antonio de la Rúa was even the manager of the singer and a return with her is not to be hidden. This is what the Argentinian journalist, Karina Iavicolí, declared in the Argentinian program ”Socios del Espectáculo”.

I am able to say that Shakira and Antonio De La Rúa are the ones who have reconnected through phone calls and/or meetings that are scheduled for later, because she is going through a very difficult time.

she says.

