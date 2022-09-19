Divorces on the rise: More than 28 thousand people separated in 2021 in the country

Santo Domingo, DR.

Although marriage is a union between two people with the purpose of being together “until death do them part”, divorce records continue to increase in the country.

Between 2016 and 2021 there have been 138,225 divorces in the Dominican Republicaccording to data from the National Statistics Office (ONE).

The data is divided as follows: 21,873 in 2016; 24,218 in 2017; 24,772 in 2018; 26,115 in 2019; 12,553 in 2020 and 28,694.

Divorces in 2021, doubling compared to 2020, were in 62.19% by mutual consent.

Of this total number of divorces registered last year, 20,881 were among Dominicans and the rest between Creoles and people from the United States, Spain, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Canada, Italy, Germany, Haiti, Holland (Netherlands) and Ecuador.

For 2021, from March to December there were monthly more than 2,000 divorces.

marriages

For the same period 2021, according to ONE, 284,924 marriages were registered in the country. If we make a logical subtraction of marriages and divorces, we could say that of the people who were married during the last six years, a total of 146,699 are still together.

In the past year alone, 45,292 marriages were registered. 90.24% were for the civilian, for a total of 40,873; 2,332 people were married by the Catholic Church; evangelicals reach 1,165; Jehovah’s Witnesses 129; Seventh-day Adventist 575 and Pentecostal 64.

December and January top the list of marriages with 5,561 and 4,256, respectively.

The largest number of the population that married were people aged 50 and over, reaching 9,272; They are followed by people from 25 to 29 years old with 8,868 marriages and 34-34 with 7,322.

Despite the fact that child marriage is prohibited in the Dominican Republic, 1,658 people between the ages of 15 and 19 were married in 2021.

Deaths in 2021

The deaths that occurred and were registered in 2021 by the ONE reach 47,800, of which 58.43% corresponded to men with 27,933 deaths and 41.50% with 19,835 deaths to women, plus 0.07%, 32 in total, with undeclared sex.

“This lack of reporting is one of the challenges to be overcome in order to offer higher quality statistics,” says the institution.

60.2% of these deaths corresponded to people over 65 years of age.

Births 2021

In the year 2021, 157,084 births occurred and were registered, of which 50.87% were men and 49.13% women.

56.35% of these births, 59,312, are to mothers aged between 20-29 years. Among adolescents and young people between the ages of 15 and 19, a total of 2,455 baby births.

August, September, October and November are the months with the highest number of children born with 62,103. September is the month that registers the most births with a total of 16,842.

According to the National Statistics Office, the provinces where the most children were born are: El Gran Santo Domingo 36,538; La Altagracia 6,544; The Roman 5,520; La Vega 5,933; Duarte 5,476; Barahona 4,601 and Azua 4,009.