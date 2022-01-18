DIY buffer, how to do it at home and read the result

From Wednesday 19 January, in Emilia Romagna, for those who have received the third dose and are asymptomatic it will be possible to enter and exit the quarantine with the result of a DIY tampon. This is a national novelty. But how is an anti-Covid-19 test performed at home and how to read the result? Let’s go into detail.

How to do a DIY tampon

The surge in infections, pushed by Omicron, shows no sign of abating. 2022 began with antigenic and molecular swabs. There is also a boom in DIY quick swabs, used a lot at home before dinners with relatives and friends. But how do they work?

The kit – on sale in pharmacies, online and in some supermarkets – includes a sterile nasal sample swab, a test strip and a container with the buffer solution. In an interview with Resto del Carlino, the Bolognese pharmacist Anna Marrè explains how to do the DIY test: “The swab must be removed without touching the tip with the hands. At this point, tilt your head and insert the swab deep into your nostril until you feel a slight resistance. Then, rotate the swab in the nostril four or five times in contact with the inner wall of the nose. Then remove the swab and repeat the process in the other nostril“.

After performing the swab, it is necessary insert the test into the tube with the extraction buffer solution inside. “Compress – continues the pharmacist – the tube on both sides while rotating the swab inside for about ten times. Then continue to squeeze the sides while removing the swab and then press the cap properly to dispense“.

After doing the DIY swab, if the two lines C and T appear on the device it means that you test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In this case, you should contact your doctor or the health authority of your region to get all the information on the procedure to follow.

If it appears instead the only line C, the swab was done correctly but it is negative.

Do-it-yourself pads, the Emilia Romagna case

From Wednesday 19 January, citizens assisted in Emilia Romagna with electronic health records and who have received the third dose of vaccine will be able to enter and exit quarantine with a quick DIY swab. However, the procedure is valid only for asymptomatic. It will be necessary upload the result to the electronic health record for the automatic sending of information to the public health departments and the activation offiduciary isolation.

This is a national novelty. “ For many asymptomatic vaccinated people, positivity is an administrative rather than a clinical problem. The experimentation is aimed precisely at making life easier for these people, allowing us to make more vaccines and fewer tampons“, Commented the regional councilor for health of Emilia Romagna, Raffaele Donini, who underwent a (negative) self-test live, illustrating the procedure for entering and exiting the quarantine via videoconference.

Always with theself-test, after seven days starting from the day following the positive test, it will be possible to carry out a further one DIY buffer to get out of isolation. You will need to upload the result to your electronic health record, thus obtaining the end-of-quarantine certification within 24 hours.