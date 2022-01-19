DIY Quick Swab, How It Works – Chronicle

Cesena, January 18, 2022 – The Cesena pharmacist Fabio Scarlato illustrates the method by which to carry out theself-test that the Emilia Romagna region recognizes valid as of Wednesday 19 January for the identification of the positivity to Covid and therefore also to establish the beginning of a possible period of isolation.

Whoever he is can activate the isolation online asymptomatic and has the complete vaccination course with third dose (booster), at the same time it is necessary have the Electronic health record (in the case of minors, that of the parents is the reference).

There procedure of execution of the DIY quick swab it’s simple and takes just a few minutes. The first tip is to trade in a clean environment, perhaps leaning on a previously disinfected table and using gods disposable gloves. If they are not available, a thorough preventive hand washing.









After having consulted the instructions and having arranged all the contents of the disposable package in such a way as to make it easily available, the package containing the swab must be open on the opposite side from the end that will be inserted into the nose.

Generally a mark indicates the point up to which the stick should be inserted into the nostril, but in any case the order of magnitude is about two and a half centimeters. The tampon must be inserted into both nostrils and, once inside, it must be spun five times.

Once extracted, the swab must be put in contact with the liquid inside the test tube that contains the solution necessary for carrying out the test, pressed towards the bottom for about ten seconds and then extracted and disposed of.

A drop of the contents of the tube should be poured onto the test bar provided: the line which will appear at the height of the letter ‘C’ will validate the correct execution of the procedure and at that point it is necessary to wait the outcome that occurs after a quarter of an hour.









In case of negativity, the process ends: it is important to dispose of all waste produced correctly using the kit supplied.

If, on the other hand, the outcome is positive, there are two ways: in the event that the person has a complete vaccination cycle behind him, he can access his own Electronic health record, click on the newly created section relating to the covid self-test and fill in all the required fields, also attaching a photo that certifies the outcome of the virus positivity. At this point the isolation period begins automatically.

Similarly, by validating an identical negative test, healing will be recognized.

If, on the other hand, the vaccination cycle has not been completed, the only thing to do is contact your general practitioner and wait for specific indications.