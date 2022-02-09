Dizziness when standing up, two simple techniques – Healthcare

(ANSA) – ROME, FEB 09 – Feeling lightheaded and dizzy when moving to a standing position due to initial orthostatic hypotension (Ioh), or a transient decrease in blood pressure and increased heart rate, is a condition common but little known.

They have suffered from it in many at least once, for some the episodes can be more frequent and difficult to manage.

Simple muscle techniques can effectively manage symptoms, according to a study from the Canadian University of Calgary, published in Heart Rhythm.

Fainting (or syncope), dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness from initial orthostatic hypotension affect up to 40% of the general population (of all ages) for experts, while presyncope is probably even more common.

Despite this, the condition is relatively poorly studied and minimal information is available on the underlying mechanisms or on the management and treatment of symptoms. Currently, there are very few options available for patients who have severe difficulties and frequent episodes and no drug treatment. The study looked at 22 young people of an average age of 32 with a significant history of fainting immediately after standing and more than four episodes of presyncope or syncope per month. The research envisaged setting the significant drop in systolic blood pressure to at least 40 mmHg while standing to meet the diagnostic criteria for initial orthostatic hypotension. It was found that both the preactivation of the lower body muscles (thighs) through repeated lifts of the knees before standing and the tension of the muscles of the lower body (thighs and buttocks) through the crossing and the tension of the legs immediately after standing, they effectively improve the drop in blood pressure. This, according to the study, leads to a reduction in symptoms when standing up.