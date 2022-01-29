dizzying growth for the blockchain

After celebrating four years without interruption on the Cardano network, the platform reaches another incredible milestone. With an exponential growth in adoption, in fact, Smart Contracts mark their first milestone.

Waiting for the arrival of Hydra on Cardano, which should bring the long-awaited scalability to the system, in fact, from the implementation of the features of the Alonzo Hard Fork the network has reached and exceeded 1000 Smart Contracts in just four months.

As we can also appreciate in the graph, the growth has been steady and inexorable and shows the rate of growth in the adoption of Plutus, the specific platform for creating Smart Contract on Cardano.

As the source reports, its founder, Charles Hoskinson, strongly believes in projects such as Cardano, stating that these technologies “they will be as ubiquitous as the Internet and used by billions of people” in the next future.

In addition to that, we remind you that too growth in the ADA cryptocurrency market has been equally inexorable and constant over time, despite being undeservedly defined as the “turtle“of the altcoins. In fact, only in 2021, we have seen a frightening growth, which has brought Cardano firmly in the top positions in terms of capitalization and a value per single token passed from the lows of 0.17 dollars to its historic ATH of 3, 10 dollars, I reach just in September, in full hype for the new update.