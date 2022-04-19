DJ Adoni brings together popular bachateros in a live mix

Adoni brought together Raulin Rodríguez, Frank Reyes, Elvis Martínez, Teodoro Reyes, Luis Miguel del Amargue, Joe Veras and El Varon de la Bachata in a single live mix.

Latin music phenomenon of the moment DJ Adoni makes history by bringing together most of the Dominican bachata stars for a live mix on his YouTube channel.

In the audiovisual, Adoni can be seen mixing his dishes while the artists sing live in the same way that characterizes each one of them on stage, at the same time that they provide entertainment prior to each song while they change the stage.

Raulin Rodríguez, Frank Reyes, Elvis Martínez, Teodoro Reyes, Luis Miguel del Amargue, Joe Veras and El Varon de la Bachata were selected to give life to a super mix of artists that already has almost a million views in 3 days of having the video has been released.

Likewise, Dj Adoni will bring together other performers from different musical genres, showing that he will continue to diversify his repertoires and musical career.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the famous Dominican mixer won his first Lo Nuestro Award in his short career in the art world. Adoni obtained the statuette in the category “Dj of the year” in the award that decides the vote of the public.