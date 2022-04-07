DJ Eelke Kleijn arrives this Friday at Posadas

Wednesday, April 06, 2022 | 8:07 a.m.

The DJ and producer born in Rotterdam, Eelke Kleijn arrives this Friday at Posadas. The previous one will be in charge of the DJ from Corrientes Ric Niels. On Saturday, meanwhile, the party continues with Local Beats.

Kleijn comically defines himself as a hermit. Inside the studio he retraces his two profiles: electronic musician and composer of sound pieces for films, series and advertising shorts. He always in a self-managed way.

Now it will be presented at Avenida Maipú 2260. The opening of the club will be from 11 pm and as announced, the person in charge of lighting the fuse will be the young and talented DJ from Corrientes, Ric Niels.

With only two shows in the country, the young man born in Rotterdam chose Posadas to display his melodic set. Over the years he has been able to move between different genres, from progressive to ambient through breakbeat, deep house or techno. Likewise, his past as a piano and guitar student gives the DJ the edge to meddle in the world of moviegoers. to soundtrack of the film Hollywood Banker, Transportation, Rush. He also had participation in Hollywood within the great film industry with “This Means War”.

One of the most remembered productions is the unofficial remix -bootleg- of the movie “The Hunger Games”. The track The Hanging Tree was chosen by the producer of progressive house to make a piece that was played on various tracks around the world. The original composition is by James Newton Howard and is voiced by actress Jennifer Lawrence.