DJ Eelke Kleijn lands in Posadas to make us enjoy with the best electronic music, and your tickets are already at ComprasMisiones.com

Eelke Kleijn: almost 20 years of experience in electronic music

This successful DJ was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in 1983, and started his musical career several years ago.

His first launch took place in 2003, and since then he hasn’t stopped. Also, early in his career as a producer he released several trance music hits under the aka MIDOR & Six4Eight.

On the other hand, in addition to considering himself a modern composer, Eelke Kleijn also has experience playing piano, guitar and bass.

In addition to having big dance hits, Kleijn has created music for Hollywood blockbusters such as “Rush”, “Parker” and “This Means War”. He has also remixed mainstream artists like John Legend, Pendulum and James Newton Howard & Jennifer Lawrence.

Eelke Kleijn perfectly represents the musical evolution that the Dutch scene has undergone over the last few years. In fact, it could be said that both are parallel. Kleijn grew up listening to eurodance, learned the business with the trance boom and eventually gained success and scene recognition by producing melodic sounds. It is true that she did it with more contemporary styles, close to house and techno. Both are very present in her country today. All this places him within a genuinely underground scene but separated only by a fine line from the mainstream.

