DJ Khaled announces collaboration with Drake and Lil Baby on new album “God Did”

This is very hot news that we are announcing DJ Khalid. The New Orleans native will soon be back with a new project carrying some interesting collaborations.

Khaled raises the temperature by giving details about his next album

A release date has not yet been announced, but a new album by DJ Khalid is on its way. Earlier this month, the successful producer announced that his future project, ”God Did”, would arrive “soon”. This disc will follow his opus ”Khaled Khaled” released in 2021, which saw the light a year after ‘‘Father of Asahd’.

It is clear that Khaled has no intention of slowing down given the sequence of opuses. ” ”GOD DID” is the official title of my 13th studio album which is coming soon. I made this album for all believers and non-believers. They didn’t believe in us… and you? » said the mega-producer a few weeks ago.

DJ Khalid has released teasers, hints, and reveals since its initial announcement. The latest is the case of an epic collaboration that is on the way. In a brief video posted on Instagram, Khaled is shown alongside Lil Baby and drake. “They want to finish me off, so I went looking for drake and Lil Baby. They never believed in me. Why do you think I earn so much? Because of you “he said in the video.