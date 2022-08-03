DJ Khaled announces “Staying Alive” feat. Drake & Lil Baby and reveals the release date of his album “God Did”

A little over a year after the release of his album Khaled Khaled at the top of Billboard 200DJ Khaled is about to release God Did, his thirteenth studio album. The rapper is from reveal the release date of the opus, while taking care to announce his track “Staying Alive” in collaboration with Drake & Lil Baby.

DJ Khaled puts an end to the suspense

This is undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises of this summer. DJ Khaled revealed the release date of his new album “God Did” teased for a few days on social networks. Indeed, the Miami-based DJ in Toronto on his recent trip announced that a new project featuring a single with Drake and Lil Baby is on the way.

Very quickly, fans were surprised to see signposts all over town this weekend promoting the yet to be announced single. As doubts continue to loom, the successful producer finally announced on his social media that the project’s first official single, titled “staying alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby will be released next Friday.

“God Did” by DJ Khaled in stores on August 26

Even if DJ Khaled did not reveal any excerpts, he still took care to reveal the little bag from the album. A cover inspired by the 70s and that might be an indication of what a sample of Bee Gees could be present on the disc. Along with the first single, the legendary DJ confirmed that God Did will come out August 26. This proves that Khaled is about to end the summer on a high note.

Separately, the New Orleans native later confirmed that Jay-Z would appear on God Did with Lenny S while clarifying that the verse was the best of his entire career. So see you on friday 05 august to savor the song”staying alive” by Dj Khaled feat. Drake & Lil Baby, which will be accompanied by its music video.