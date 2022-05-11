DJ Khaled channels Drake into giving Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra a mid-game massage

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Miami, Florida – DJ Khaled is an avid Miami Heat fan, and whenever he gets the chance to see them play, he’ll be seated courtside to catch all the action. However, the We The Best boss took his fandom one step further on Tuesday night (May 10).

The Miami Heat hosted the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena, and DJ Khaled stopped by with his family. At one point in the game, Khaled caught a ball that went out of bounds, handed it to Heat forward Max Strus, and waved the crowd on fire.

As he returned to his seat, the Miami native took a page from Drake’s moral support manual and rubbed Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s shoulder. The crowd erupted in response to the mid-game massage and some may say it even helped the Heat beat the Sixers 120-85 to take a 3-2 series lead.

.@djkhaled was PUMPED after handing the ball to Max Strus 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oBkPgWa1A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2022

Coach Spoelstra seemed to appreciate Khaled’s contribution on the pitch. “He’s such a huge fan,” he told the Sun Sentinel. “Over the years I’ve said ‘Hello’ a few times, but this was a first.”

The moment drew comparisons to Drake massaging Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse when his team faced the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals 4.

The Raptors won the NBA championship that year in a memorable run that featured plenty of on-court antics at the 6 God.

Who did it best? Drake DJ Khaled

xx

Nick Nurse Erik Spoelstra pic.twitter.com/nWhkFuEmuP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2022

If the Miami Heat hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy this year, DJ Khaled can score another win on his 2022 chart. Last month, the 46-year-old mogul secured a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a special ceremony at which was attended by his good friends JAY-Z, Diddy and Fat Joe.

