Dj Khaled praises Drake for their new collaboration “Staying Alive”

As part of his new musical project, Dj Khaled and Timbaland worked with Drake who impressed them with his intervention on “Staying Alive”.

“Staying Alive” the next hit from Khaled and Drake?

Dj Khalid is one of the most famous people in the music industry. This reputation is due to his marketing skills which allow him to sell what he undertakes. He revealed himself on this level from 2015 and 2016 on Snapchat. He is still active in The Game and works with great hip-hop artists.

He released his new album “God Did” the August 26. To that effect, he releases his lead single “Stay Alive”. It is a work made in collaboration with drake and Lil Baby.

In order to create the fervor around the single, the Joker disc adopted a marketing approach with the producer Timbaland. Indeed, they discussed the contribution of the Canadian rapper on the sound.

He acclaimed drake for his hook on the music. He explains that this contribution is a game-changer and the impact at launch will be irrevocable. He added that Drizzi was a genius, and so was his work. The producer specifies that the collaborator wrote his text himself, then the rest followed.

If after this operation of charm, the music does not fill the fans, it must expect sharp criticisms coming from them.