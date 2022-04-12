DJ Khaled receives his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

He is the 2719th Hollywood star. DJ Khaled received the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame award on Monday, surrounded by his former collaborators, Jay-Z, Fat Joe and P. Diddy. The artist whose name resonates with each beginning of his songs was also accompanied by his wife Nicole and their two children, Asahd (5 years old) and Aalam (2 years old).

“I’m not an ordinary person, I’m a different person. There is only one Khaled… I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everyone. God put me on earth to be a light. When it’s dark, I’m the light and when it’s bright, I’m a brighter light…”, he humbly dropped during his speech.

GOD DID!!!!!! https://t.co/O7ktMlKWAL — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 11, 2022

Drake, Beyoncé and Rihanna

“So I want everyone to take this starlight and know it’s forever and it’s for all of us… That’s why I always say we’re the best and I scream and carry on , because it’s not just me, it’s us,” added the 46-year-old musician.

Throughout his career, DJ Khaled has collaborated with the greatest figures in the music industry, from Rihanna to Drake, including Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Kanye West.