DJ Khaled releases his new album “God Did” with Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, Kanye West… to listen to urgently

DJ Khaled is back with his latest album, God Did. The sequel to last year’s Khaled album Khaled features an impressive guest roster, including Jay-Z and Lil Wayne (on the title track alongside Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy), Drake (on the opening “No Secret”), Future and SZA (on “Beautiful”), the late Juice WRLD (“Juice WRLD Did”), and many more.

DJ Khaled has also remixed Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel”, which originally appeared on Jesus Is King. The updated track features production by Dr. Dre and Timbaland and a verse by Eminem.

I love you GOD! Enjoy! 🤲🏽

They didn’t believe in us, #GODDID 📜 https://t.co/ox0jTey83G pic.twitter.com/80om9Lbp6e — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 26, 2022

“God Did” also includes lead single “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, as well as tracks with Gunna, 21 Savage and others. The track “Party All the Time” contains a sample of Eddie Murphy’s eponymous song from 1985.

Listen to DJ Khaled’s full 18-track album “God Did” via music streaming below.

God Did is DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album. Khaled Khaled arrived last spring, with guests like Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Cardi B, Puff Daddy and more. Later that year, DJ Khaled teamed up with Panamanian reggaeton singer Sech for a song called “Borracho”. The artists starred in a music video for the single directed by Salomón Simhon.