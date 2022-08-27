Entertainment

DJ Khaled releases his new album “God Did” with Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, Kanye West… to listen to urgently

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

DJ Khaled is back with his latest album, God Did. The sequel to last year’s Khaled album Khaled features an impressive guest roster, including Jay-Z and Lil Wayne (on the title track alongside Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy), Drake (on the opening “No Secret”), Future and SZA (on “Beautiful”), the late Juice WRLD (“Juice WRLD Did”), and many more.

DJ Khaled has also remixed Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel”, which originally appeared on Jesus Is King. The updated track features production by Dr. Dre and Timbaland and a verse by Eminem.

“God Did” also includes lead single “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, as well as tracks with Gunna, 21 Savage and others. The track “Party All the Time” contains a sample of Eddie Murphy’s eponymous song from 1985.

Listen to DJ Khaled’s full 18-track album “God Did” via music streaming below.

God Did is DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album. Khaled Khaled arrived last spring, with guests like Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Cardi B, Puff Daddy and more. Later that year, DJ Khaled teamed up with Panamanian reggaeton singer Sech for a song called “Borracho”. The artists starred in a music video for the single directed by Salomón Simhon.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard does not give up: the new strategy to revoke the defamation lawsuit she lost against Johnny Depp | United States Celebs | Hollywood actors | FAME

1 min ago

The autumn of cinema in Spain sails with the current | Babelia

12 mins ago

Rihanna offers ketchup for sale in her new cosmetics line

13 mins ago

Indoor cycling: the exercise of Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities to ‘take out’ legs – Eme – 08/27/2022

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button