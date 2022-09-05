Dj Khaled reveals to be in perfect symbiosis with the artistic quality of Drake

During a chat on a show, Dj Khaled shares his love for the musical work that Drake does.

Dj Khaled acclaims Drake

drake is by far one of the best rappers out there. His collaboration with an artist is enough for this music to be on the charts. It is rightly that Dj Khalid speaks of it as the embodiment of musical perfection in the rap Game.

During a discussion on Rap Radarhe talks about his appreciation for Drizzy. With Elliot Wilson and Brian Millerhe explains that he does not change anything in the proposals of the Canadian rapper, because he likes what he does.

He declares : “I’m one of those people who doesn’t hesitate to say what people are afraid to say”. He pursues : “In The Game, I tell the truth…even though I’m working with Drake. When you get the chance to collaborate with Drake, when he sends his verse it should be greeted with enthusiasm and praise, no matter what your opinion.”.

He tells : “The other day I was mixing…Even though I thought it needed something, I like what Drake likes…and I’m like, ‘Drake do you like that? He replies I love it”.

For him, it was a chance for any singer to collaborate with the artist. However, his remarks have caused a stir, as they believe that this kind of behavior promotes the ego.