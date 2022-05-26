DJ Laurent Wolf celebrates his return to the decks at Roller dance

Saturday May 28, a great evening is announced at the Roller dance, the largest dry ice rink in France. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the roller school will present its show The Rolingers. In the second part, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., the track opens to everyone to the sound of music by Laurent Wolf, who is back on the decks.

After twenty-five years of career, you disappear for ten years, why?

I started as a DJ producer in 1992, resident at the Queen in Paris, in residence for twelve years. My music, from funky to electrodance via disco, has earned me international recognition with, among others, No stress, but also first parts of Madonna in Paris and Nice, then remixes of her, Beyoncé and Céline Dion. Until the title of best world DJ in 2008 at the World music awards in Monaco.

Then comes an expatriation to the United States to be closer to the studios and musical fashion. Until the world of night clubs no longer suits me.

What made you come back?

During this break, I looked for a harmonious and positive diffusion of the music. The public must go into bioresonance while having fun. At first, the Covid-19 and the closure of concert halls led me to create space disco, a video streaming program broadcast on Mixcloud/laurentwolf from my studio in Andorra, a remix of the 1970s to 2000s. Then freedom regained, I discovered this Roller dance space with the idea of ​​merging sport and music for all , an alternative to go out healthily. The right time to return to the 1980s and the fashion for rollerblading in music, a cyclical effect.

What is the future of this project?

From this summer, I resume my tours in France and Europe. A schedule that gives me time to set up my live streaming residency here in Clermont. I become the godfather of this wonderful family space, where it is possible to have fun without alcohol or tobacco, and regardless of age. I think DJ’s can play outside of nightclubs. Hence the idea of ​​creating an open DJ and perhaps discovering the talents of tomorrow.

Live broadcast of “Spacedisco”, www.mixcloud.com/live/laurent-wolf. Admission: €12, excluding roller skate rental, free parking, reservation at the ice rink, 9 rue des Chasselas. Contact: 06 15 14 61 51.

Midi Libre correspondent: 06 03 85 48 00