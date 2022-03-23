DJ says Anuel threw ice at him for playing Karol G’s song while the artist and Yailin were at the disco

Again the name of Anuel is on everyone’s lips. On this occasion for throwing ice at a disco DJ for having played the song of his ex-partner, Karol G while he and Yailin, the most viral, were in the place.

“Mamiii”, the most recent success of Karol G and Becky G was the one that sounded in a nightclub in the United States and for which the Puerto Rican singer apparently bothered and reacted.

According to what DJ Tony Rosario said, he placed several songs by the ragpicker and the Dominican, but the public was asking him for the Colombian song and “the public is the boss.”

“I had to put it on. My bad if I offended someone, well, obviously I offended Anuel, but it was not my intention ”, Rosario explained.

And as seen in the video circulating on social networks, Anuel throws something and says a few words to the DJ, although it is not understood in detail.

The DJ himself confirmed that “yes he threw me with the ice. When they threw the ice at me I didn’t know who it was until they sent me the video and I realized it was Anuel. I thought the man was more professional,” he said.

As well He assured that the ice hit him on the forehead, but it didn’t do anything to him “I didn’t feel the ice very much, what I felt was the water when it splashed on my face”, he explained and said that he didn’t expect it from such a great artist.

Anuel and Karol G had a three-year relationship with which they became one of the public’s favorite urban couples.

Away from social media

This happens at the moment that the Puerto Rican and the Dominican have a few days away from the networks, after a woman assure that she is supposedly expecting a son of reggaeton.

According to an investigation by the program “El Gordo y La Flaca”, a young woman named Melissa, of Colombian origin, had a relationship with Anuel AA for several months and became pregnant.

The young woman is 28 years old, lives in Houston, Texas, and is six months pregnant.

He says that the father is Anuel AA and that they even did a paternity test that confirms that the baby is from Puerto Rico.

The young woman told a reporter from “El Gordo y La Flaca” that she met Anuel AA at a private Drake party in September of last year.

According to the journalist Tanya Charry, the singer “took it in a good way, but asked to take a paternity test” and in the program said test came out positive, but the Puerto Rican singer changed his attitude towards the woman after meeting the Dominican Yailin “the most viral”.

Recently interpreter of “Guilty” gave a “makinón” to Yailin. A white Bentley with which she took the opportunity to pose in a new very sexy photo session.

“Thank you my king for my new toy,” wrote the interpreter of “Chivirika” and immediately thousands of comments filled the publication. As always dividing between those who support the couple and those who still dream of a reconciliation with Karol G.