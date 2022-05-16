DJ Snake frustrated by his stage name, he swings

By S.J.



– Published on May 16, 2022 at 12:28

On the 8:30 p.m. show on Sunday, DJ Snake made a revelation about his stage name, which didn’t seem to satisfy him completely.

Leon On, Taki-Taki, Let Me Love You or Locomotive Contigo, no one could miss these songs by DJ Snake, which became hits! The French artist has become a superstar around the world thanks to his prestigious collaborations with Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Major Lazer. However, one detail does not seem to fully satisfy him, as he confided on the 8:30 p.m. set on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Asked about his stage name by the presenter, Laurent Delahousse, he revealed : “It was a shitty idea when I was a kid. Now it’s become commonplace, but I was 14 when I called myself that. And there it stayed.”

William, Sami, Étienne Grigahcine, his real name, is however proud of the path he has traveled and the influencers he shares in his songs: “I am like the image of my city of Paris, there are many mixtures. I was born to a French father, an Algerian mother, I am mixed, I grew up with these two sides, these two inspirations, these two influences, even musical ones, and I find that it’s a strength and it’s what makes me the man I am today. » DJ Snake, who continues to make hits, will be in concert at the Parc des Princes on June 11, 2022. A lot of pressure!

DJ Snake in concert at the Parc des Princes

“Playing at home is always a little extra pressure. And yet we play in front of a lot of people all the time in the four corners of the world… There is a little something extra, in fact. This ‘don’t miss it, we’re home’ thing” confided DJ Snake, who almost died on tour, during his appearance on the show C à vous on France 5. ” This stadium is part of my life. Getting together, having a big party and bringing something positive to this mythical venue… It’s incredible! » he added enthusiastically.