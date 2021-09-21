Dj Snake returns to collaborate with Selena Gomez in “Selfish Love” | BlogSicily

A few days ago we had already published the backstage of the video

from Friday the most Latin collaboration in the world arrives in all digital stores and on the radio.

Dj Snake returns to collaborate with Selena Gomez in “Selfish Love”

The producer Dj Snake returns to collaborate with the pop star Selena Gomez in the new bilingual single “Selfish Love“. The new song by the producer, whose hits have accumulated 17 Platinum certifications in our country, comes out accompanied by a music video directed by the award-winning director Rodrigo Saavedra. “Selfish Love” is the second collaboration between the French DJ and producer and the superstar, after the incredible success of “Taki Taki” in 2018 (certified 2 times Platinum in Italy).

“With the world divided and people separated from each other, I continued to work only on positive purposes. I wanted to make music for everyone and mix all my favorite musical genres like afro beat or latin music and create something organic and strong. Selena and I talked about it and after the success of ‘Taki Taki’ we said we still had to release something fresh and summery to make everyone dance again. This is a song that immediately reminds you of summer. It was created spontaneously and with extraordinary immediacy, it is the natural evolution of our work together“- he has declared DJ SNAKE.

“SELFISH LOVEIs also the first song of DJ SNAKE to be released since last summer and show an incredible fusion of different genres and styles, ranging from Latin rhythms to more electronic sounds. A dreamy song, delicate and fresh like the sound of saxophones and the unmistakable voice of Selena Gomez, who sings in both Spanish and English, with grace and powerful emotion.

The song follows “Taki Taki” released in 2018 by DJ SNAKE And SELENA GOMEZ along with Ozuna and Cardi B. The song became one of the most streamed songs in Spotify’s history, reaching # 1 in 16 countries and earning one of the most viewed video clips in YouTube history.



DJ Snake:

DJ Snake (Parisian of Algerian parents born in 1986, real name William Grigahcine) made his debut in 2016 with the album “Encore”, reaching # 1 in the Billboard Top Dance / Electronic Albums chart. He reached # 1 with the 4-time Platinum single “Let me Love You” with Justin Bieber, with the superhit “Lean On” with Major Lazer and MØ and “Taki Taki” with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B. His second disc Carte Blanche was released in 2019 and DJ Snake is now one of the greatest exponents of world dance with three songs to have exceeded the billion streams on Spotify.

Selena Gomez:

She is one of the best known and most famous contemporary pop stars with over 145 million copies sold with her singles and over 30 billion global streams. “Lose You To Love Me,” the lead single from her latest record “Rare” reached # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album topped the Billboard Album Chart. Now Selena will release on March 12 her first project in Spanish, the EP “Relevación”. Selena is also a very successful actress and producer (she produced the TV series “13 Reasons Why” for Netflix and is the star of the HBO cooking series “Selena + Chef”). She also launched her RARE BEAUTY line of cosmetics with Sephora and created the charity RARE Impact Fund which raised $ 100 million to donate to mental illness services.

