DJ Snake & Selena Gomez, released the backstage of the Selfish Love video clip

The two artists joined together on the notes of the song, immediately receiving excellent acclaim, the backstage video has over 190,000 views on YouTube

Selfish Love is the title of the collaboration of the French DJ and producer with the pop star, class 1992, which in the last decade has climbed the charts in every corner of the planet. A few hours ago DJ Snake accompanied the audience on the set of the video clip of the song showing backstage and unpublished images.

Selena Gomez, the new album Revelación is out From the scenes made with a green screen to the preparation in the dressing rooms passing through the different outfits sported by the two protagonists. The video, lasting over two and a half minutes, shows details and curiosities to the fans who have thus been able to get to know the making of the video clip more closely. In a short time the movie has achieved a great success so much so that it counts at the moment more than 190,000 views on YouTube and numerous enthusiastic comments.

Selena Gomez: “One more chance before I retire from music” In recent days the voice of Lose You To Love Me has released the new awaited recording project, that is Revelation. Loading... Advertisements The disc of Selena Gomez (PHOTO) conquered the public who responded positively to the album, thanks also to the success of the singles who had the task of driving it, that is De Una Vez, Baila Conmigo is exactly Selfish Love.

Selena Gomez reveals: “The new EP recorded entirely with Zoom” Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name at the registry office, thanked the fans for their affection through a message on his profile Instagram that matters more than two hundred million followers who follow his life every day.

