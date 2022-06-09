DJ Snake’s love letter to Algeria

More than a week after the release of his latest single, DJ Snake is a hit in North Africa. “Disco Maghreb” is a stroke of genius for the composer, which makes hundreds of millions of people dance.

“I imagined ‘Disco Maghreb’ as a bridge between different generations and origins, connecting North Africa, the Arab world and beyond… it is a love letter to my people”.

The videos show DJ Snake’s new title played at thousands of parties and weddings, in nightclubs, in the middle of the street… A title that is one of the current trends on TikTok, with North African users.

There are, nine days after the release of the title, more than a billion streams of “Disco Maghreb” on the Chinese platform.

The Spotify figures haven’t fallen yet, but they should confirm the trend. On YouTube, success remains relatively modest, with 17 million clicks, but also 700,000 likes in just over a week. It is also the first solo title that DJ Snake has clipped.

William Grigahcine, aka DJ Snake, is undoubtedly one of the best DJs in the world. Since 2013, at least four of his titles have surpassed one billion views on YouTube. He has collaborated with Ozuna, Selena Gomez, Tyga, Major Lazer, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Skrillex, Lil Jon and more, among others.

“Disco Maghreb” is about to be the hit of the summer

Through “Disco Maghreb”, DJ Snake wanted to kill two birds with one stone: to pay homage to the Oran record company of the same name, from which came the biggest stars of raï, but also to bring up to date the Algerian music of the 1980s and Allaoui dance. Without forgetting, of course, to return to artistic sources. Successful bet for the DJ.

The specialists all agree on one thing: whether you like the music or not, the clip is one of the best of the year. Shot between the desert and the mountains, in Oran, it also shows the symbolic neighborhood of Bab El Oued in Algiers.

The clip features a traditional wedding party, another Tuareg party, but also the “Kahwiine”, an Algerian name for punks from the west of the country. In the clip of “Disco Maghreb”, we see hundreds of young people doing stunts on motorbikes. The only scene in the clip where DJ Snake appears is precisely the one shot in Bab El Oued, where he improvises Algerian dance steps to the notes of Cheb Khaled.

DJ Snake also recounts the incredible welcome he had in Algiers when he was shooting the clip. “There were a lot of people on the balconies, smoke bombs, I felt like Maradona in Naples in the 1980s,” he rejoices.

Be that as it may, connoisseurs already know that “Disco Maghreb” will be one of the titles of the summer. To tell the truth, since around 2018, each music picked up massively by TikTok users automatically becomes a global success. A phenomenon that has also made the careers of some world-renowned artists, called “TikTok singers” by young people. DJ Snake, for a long time, has been much more than that, a real phenomenon.