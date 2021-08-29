Django TV series and The power of the dog Italian trailer Benedict Cumberbatch

Sky released the first Images of the series Django, The power of the dog italian trailer of the film by Jane Campion with Benedict Cumberbatch, Wednesday from Tim Burton many new additions to the cast of the series Netflix

Sky released the first images of the series Django which will revisit the classic western film in a modern way Sergio Corbucci. In one of the photos released we can admire the Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, who starred in The Danish Girl, The Mustang And Bullhead, in the role of Django. The series was created by Leonardo Fasoli And Maddalena Ravagli which for Sky have already worked together with Gomorrah And ZeroZeroZero. David Evans, who worked on Downton Abbey, Enrico Maria Artale, the director of the series Romulus, And Francesca Comencini, known among other things for having participated in the making of Gomorrah, make up the team of directors. The story of Django will unfold over ten episodes that will arrive soon on Sky and streaming on NOW.

Jane Campion, twelve years after the last film, she is ready to come back with The power of the dog. The feature film, of which the first trailer has been released, will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Thomas Savage. The film will feature the English actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of the protagonist Phil Burbank. When the latter’s brother, George Burbank, marries a young widow named Rose, who already has a child, Philannoyed by the situation, he begins to torment the couple. In addition to Cumberbatch, the cast includes the names of Jesse Plemons, in the role of George, and Kirsten Dunst who will play the role of Rose. The film will be released on December 1st on Netflix.

The cast of Wednesday, the new live action series by Tim Burton centered on the famous family character Addams, expands with many new entries. In recent weeks, the actors who will play have been announced Wednesday and his parents. Sara Jenna Ortega to lend the face to the protagonist, while Catherine Zeta Jones and the Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán they will take on the role of Morticia And Gomez. New entries include Hunter Doohan, Emmy Myers, Jamie McShane and many others. Doohan will be Tyler Galpin, a local boy who despite the differences with the protagonist will make a strong friendship with Wednesday. Myers will be Enid Sinclair, Wednesday roommate who is part of a pack of werewolves in San Francisco, while McShane will be Donovan Galpin, a sheriff who has a great desire for revenge on Gomez Addams.