DJI Mavic 3 leaves us speechless: official, with Hasselblad camera and 46 minutes of flight





A new drone has been presented and that could be for us since it has spectacular features, as well as a shape enviable by other devices.

The Chinese brand DJI recently announced that it had made a new drone professional and very particular compared to all the others. In addition, it has already provided both of the Images of this product that of Datasheet to about.

It is, therefore, the Mavic 3, a drone built for the flying camera and that despite the extremely cost high – which seems to be from 2,119 euros on the official store right now -, it seems that its performance are really out of the ordinary.

Specifications of the drone

the DJI Mavic 3 can encode at the speed of 3.772 Mbit / s maximums in the codec Apple ProRes 422 HQ, with a storage of 1 GB Street SSD and a transfer fast data to the PC thanks to the cable DJI Lightspeed. He has two cameras with him, both of which consist of a sensor CMOS three-quarters with a ‘focal aperture from f / 2.8 to f / 11, together with a viewing angle from 84 ° it’s a autofocus deriving fromHNCS, acronym of Natural Color Solution, which guarantees the color accuracy.

Photos are taken a 24 mp and support the RAW @ 12 bit while, with videos, it is possible to go up to 5.1K @ 50fps for the K @ 120 fps. Continuing, in addition to the possibility of optimally capturing both areas very bright than those most dark, the transmission OcuSync allow to cover well 12 km with a live resolution 1080p @ 60fps.

On the drone we also find one second camera with opening a f / 4.4 and equipped with technology VDAF to be able to detect automatic focus. The drone can use the function as well Panorama is that MasterShots in order to create, after the dubbing and theediting, video to share by transferring the content directly to the smartphone.

For what concern flight system, thanks to navigation APAS 5.0 is able to avoid any obstacle and follow precise directions while avoiding any dangers that could compromise it. It can also move into diagonal, to right left, in forward backward and can even fly alongside gods moving subjects, without ever moving away, as long as it will remain in the range of action of her framing.

And in terms of security, because of the system AeroScope Remote ID it is able to warn its owner if others should approach drones, planes or helicopters while, with the geofencing, Report sensitive areas or which are found at altitude limits available. Finally, it seems that the autonomy of the drone is of 46 minutes.

