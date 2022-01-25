DJI Mavic 3: The new firmware update unlocks all the features promised at launch

The launch of DJI Mavic 3 was perhaps a bit premature: presented at the beginning of November 2021, in fact, the drone only receives all the features promised at launch today, thanks to the new firmware. As we told you in our unboxing, which you find incorporated below, at the time of launch, in fact, many of the most interesting functions were disabled.

[HWUVIDEO=”3181″]DJI Mavic 3: unboxing of the new dual camera drone[/HWUVIDEO]

A first update it had already been released in late 2021 and brought features such as subject tracking, cinematic video presets (MasterShot), timelapse modes and the ability to shoot only in RAW format.

However, only now are the updates that unlock the full potential of DJI’s flagship drone. To get all the features you need to update the drone, but also the entire chain of command. To be precise, the drone firmware must be updated to version v01.00.0500 and while the firmware of the remote control to v04.13.0500. To make the updates, you need to have the latest version of the DJI Fly app in this case v1.5.8 (for iOS and Android devices). Those who use the DJI RC Pro remote control must also update the one to v03.01.0500 just released. The update process must therefore start from the updated app, then connect the remote control and if necessary update it and finally you can move on to updating the drone firmware.

Once all the steps have been completed, here are the new features made available by the firmware update for the DJI Mavic 3 quadcopter:

Adds QuickShots including Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, Boomerang and Asteroid

Adds Panorama mode capable of capturing in high resolution

Adds burst shots

Adds digital zoom for normal video mode

Adds Color Display Assist for D-Log

Adds 4K / 60fps and manual exposure index (EI) adjustment for MasterShots

Add Quick Transfer

Adds zoom and D-Log for FocusTrack when recording video

Adds support for setting RTH altitude for Advanced RTH

Adds USB mode to Mavic 3 Cine for copying data

Optimize the accuracy of color correction

Increase the sharpness of the Camera image when shooting at high magnification

Optimize the image area for Timelapse photos

Adds support for DJI RC Pro to produce clean HDMI movies

Adds support for DJI RC Pro to cache videos and download original videos to an external SD card

As the most observant will have noticed, in addition to the features promised, the new update also incorporates improvements based on user feedback, such as those relating to the accuracy of color correction and sharpness when using the camera at maximum digital zoom.

DJI also puts a side note: USB mode will be disabled after the firmware update. It can be reactivated from the DJI Fly app.

DJI Mavic 3: the features at a glance

DJI with Mavic 3 has made its flagship compact drone an even more professional product. The new quadcopter uses a dual camera with 4/3 sensor and 28x superzoom. The camera delivers 20 megapixel resolution and allows you to take pictures in, of course RAW format. Also noteworthy are the performances in the video field, with the ability to record videos 5.1K at 50 fps And 4K at 120 fps. In this way it is possible to record movies for slow motion even in 4K resolution. The Cine version also allows you to record in Apple ProRes 422 HQ format on the integrated 1 TB SSD hard disk.

Price and availability

DJI Mavic 3 it is available on store.dji.com and at authorized resellers in various configurations.