DJI Mini 2 also used for drug trafficking: it happens on the border between the USA and Mexico

With a feat worthy of an action movie, the US Border Patrol intercepted a small DJI Mini drone 2 used on the border between the United States and Mexico by drug traffickers. The incident occurred last October, and US law enforcement agencies issued a search warrant to carry out further investigations on the drone.

The Verge tells how a Tecate border police officer spotted a drone that was flying over the border fence just over seven and a half meters high and head to a parking lot beyond the fence. The drone landed and from a gray Mercedes that suddenly approached a man ready to collect the goods.

The drone load consisted of 259 grams of methamphetamine, a weight greater than that of the drone itself: DJI Mini 2 has a weight of 249 grams. The drone for capable of carrying a weight equal to its own for a short distance, evidently that necessary to overcome the border wall and land in the designated area. The agent managed to intercept the drone before the man could recover the drugs.

It is unclear now whether the search warrant will allow law enforcement to involve DJI in the investigation. Currently, it seems only that it is the authorization to request some forensic analysis on the drone itself and on the contents of its memory card.

It is, according to what observed by the US law enforcement agencies, of a fairly common occurrence on the US-Mexico borderCriminal organizations often use drones to fly over the border, using them to facilitate their illicit operations.