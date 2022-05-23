Djokovic and Nadal are reeling, but don’t mention Diego’s draw!

After Roland Keros lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals a year ago, Diego Schwartzman joked with the media that he did not want to play Nadal again in Paris after facing Natalie on clay for the third time in four years.

“I would probably like to play Nole [Novak Djokovic] Next time,” Swartzman said with a smile. But not Rafael.

Argentina can get his wish, but he doesn’t know it. After beating Andrei Kuznetsov 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the set to reach the second round at Roland Garros, Schwartzman said he didn’t know the draw and he wasn’t interested in knowing. If Djokovic, the 15th seed and top seed, advances to the fourth round, he will advance to the quarterfinals.

“I don’t see the draw, so I don’t know who is in my area in the draw. But you have the best players here, so every match is very difficult,” Swartzman said. But I’m not sure. So I don’t know if he is close to me or not.

In fact, Nadal is in the same room as Djokovic and Swartzman, meaning he could face his Roland Kross opponent in the quarterfinals.

“On social media these days, it’s very difficult. If I decide not to watch, at the end someone sends a message saying your draw or the second round or the third round,” Swartzman said. «[If you know your draw]Sometimes, while flying, you think of another competition and [did not] Start with the first.

“So if I want to watch, I mean, no problem. But I want to go step by step. [In] I like to do Grand Slams. Most matches and five-set matches. Starting to think about who’s next and not even playing the first set is tough. So I like to do that. ”

You May Also Like: ‘Privileged’ Nadal Sober At Roland Auction

So far so good, Swartzman dispatched Kuznetsov to a 2-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Daniel Altmeier in the second round match against Spain’s Jam Munar. Although trained by Movistar at the Munnar Rafa Nadal Academy, Swartzman leads his ATP Head 2 Head Series 4-0.

“Obviously I need to keep going because I think I did today. [a] Regular competition,” Swartzman said. But to beat the best on tour, I have to improve a lot of things. Let’s see what happens. [the] In the second round against Munar, if I win the next match, I have another chance to advance.