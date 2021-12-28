Sports

Djokovic and the vaccine at the Australian Open, the “exemption” would be ready

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
Government of Victoria and Tennis Australia would be close to an agreement that allows the # 1 to take the field in Melbourne despite not having declared the vaccination. And the organizers: “He did not cancel himself from the ATP Cup”

We know about Federer. We put our hearts in peace. If he comes back he will do it not before the summer and perhaps not even in his beloved Wimbledon. The wait now concerns the other two 2o Slam buddies. Will Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal play the first Grand Slam of the season? Rafa, between Covid and injury, would be working to recover and shows it on social media. Conflicting news leaked about the number 1 in the world: a few days ago, the Serbian daily Blic, had announced that Novak had canceled himself from the ATP Cup, a team tournament starting on January 1st in Sydney. Shortly after, the organizers denied that Djokovic has not yet retired from any tournament.

Negotiations

Therefore? The only certain thing is that Djokovic, at the moment, has not yet left for Australia. He is training at his Belgrade tennis center, waiting, it seems, for good news from Sydney. Sources close to Tennis Australia, in fact, have revealed to the Serbian press that they are looking for a way to make the number 1 in the world play even without a vaccine, with a special medical exemption. The opportunity to see the Serbian champion conquer the title number 10 Down Under is too good. Too important for the tournament’s coffers to have an attraction like the number 1 in the world ready to overtake Rafa and Roger at 21 Slams. According to Blic, a very close negotiation is underway between Tennis Australia and the Victorian government to allow tennis players who “have not disclosed whether or not they are vaccinated” to play in Melbourne. It would even be about ten players. Time is running out.

