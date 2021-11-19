Djokovic annihilates Norrie, Ruud comeback Rublev and goes to the semifinals | News

The Norwegian wins 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) surprising the Russian, the world number 1 sweeps away the British with a clear 6-2, 6-1: tomorrow the two semifinals

Casper Ruud takes the last available ticket for the semifinals of Atp Finals of Turin. The Norwegian defeats the number five of the tournament in a comeback Andrey Rublev 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) and conquers the passage of the group, closed in second position behind Novak Djokovic in turn winner 6-2, 6-1 on the British Cameron Norrie already deleted. Semi-finals tomorrow: Medvedev-Ruud at 2 pm and Djokovic-Zverev at 9 pm.

DJOKOVIC-NORRIE 2-0

All too easy for Novak Djokovic in the last group match at the ATP Finals in Turin: the number 1 in the world, already qualified with one round early to the semifinals, gets rid of the English Cameron with a sharp 6-2, 6-1 Norrie, who took over from the injured Tsitsipas during the tournament and already eliminated after just one match. A meeting without any value in terms of ranking therefore, but Djokovic (expected tomorrow at 21 from Zverev) does not get distracted and keeps the tension high by immediately imposing his own infernal pace. The break in his favor in the first game of the match immediately makes clear the strategy of the Serbian who does not want to lose precious energy in anticipation of the much more tiring commitment of tomorrow. The first set goes smoothly in just 28 minutes and the British southpaw can do nothing in the cross-country exchange. Djokovic’s ball was too heavy, devastating even in service and defense. The second set opens like the first, with Nole taking off the opponent’s service in the first game and then the road is even more cleared towards the clear final victory.

RUUD-RUBLEV 2-1

Casper Ruud never ceases to surprise and wins the match 2-6 7-5 7-6 (5) against Andrey Rublev, decisive for the passage of the round and access to the semifinals. A growing performance for the Norwegian, who appeared contracted in the first set and came out at a distance, when the elimination seemed close. The game begins in fact in one direction: Rublev plays at a higher level, hitting with power on the serve and forehand, Ruud is shy in reception and commits a few too many gratuitous mistakes. The first set ends with a comfortable 6-2 for the number 5 of the tournament, who in the third game of the second takes the break and goes 2-1 40-15, with the game apparently in hand. The Norwegian plays full-arm answers, takes the counterbreak and suddenly reopens the match. From that moment on, Rublev got nervous and allowed a few more mistakes, until he lost the set 7-5. In the decisive set the Russian gets the break in the fifth game but immediately gives up the service, failing another opportunity to direct the game. Ruud powerfully saves a break point in the eleventh game and drags the match to the decisive tie break, in which he wins 7-5, closing with a splendid ace to go out in his second match point. Now in the semifinal Ruud will find Medvedev, winner of the group with Sinner.