Djokovic-Australia, the hearing ended. Waiting for the sentence of the Federal Court – Corriere.it

The three judges listened for several hours to the arguments of the Australian government and those of the tennis player’s defenders: then they met in the council chamber to decide on his participation in the Australian Open.

The Australian Federal Court, called to rule on the appeal of Novak Djokovic against visa withdrawal and gathered when it was night in Italy, got updated in view of the ruling that should arrive in the next few hours, in any case before the official start of the Australian Open, scheduled for tomorrow. During the hearing the three judges listened for several hours the arguments of the Australian government, according to which the presence of the number one in world tennis, not vaccinated, would pose a health risk. The Serb’s lawyers, on the other hand, defined the decision of the authorities irrational and unreasonable.

The hearing Novak Djokovic still awaiting the outcome of the hearing before the Australian Federal Court. The Canberra government believes that the presence of the world’s number one tennis player, not vaccinated against Covid, in the state to participate in the Australian Open could encourage sentiment against vaccines; the tennis player on the hunt for his 21 Grand Slam career has always defended himself by claiming that he contracted the virus last December (for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic) and therefore was exempted from the vaccine obligation. Acceptable factor for the organizers of the Open – was included in the tournament draw as seed number 1 – but not for the health authorities.

Departure for Australia Here is the reconstruction of what happened in the last 12 days. On January 4, the tennis player announces to followers on Instagram that he is leaving for Australia, he has a medical exemption for the vaccine that should guarantee him entry into the country despite the strict local regulations to deal with the pandemic.

The revoked visa and the inconsistencies Djokovic arrives at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport in the middle of the night e

is locked in a room, subjected to an interrogation of over seven hours at the end of which the revocation of the entry visa is triggered. The sample admits that he has never been vaccinated against Covid and reveals he tested positive for the virus on December 16. But, as can be verified on the Internet and on social networks, in the days following the positivity the sample has attended public events, gave an interview to the team and had himself photographed (without mask) in the presence of other people. In addition, there are errors in completing the entry form, in which he declares that he did not travel in the 14 days prior to arrival in Australia and instead was in Spain. For Nole it would be a human and certainly not deliberate mistake made by his agent, the Italian Edoardo Dodo Artaldi.

The hotel for undocumented migrants Djokovic is transferred to the Park Hotel detention center in custody, but his lawyers appeal and Judge Anthony Kelly’s first ruling in favor of the sample (due to procedural error only of the Immigration Department). Cos Novak runs to Melbourne Park on Monday evening to train, shares a photo with his racket in hand and coach Ivanisevic by his side. The odyssey for not over. And a few hours after the first match of the AO, starting on Monday, comes the new revocation of the visa decided by the Minister of Immigration.

The accusations against Nole: Contempt of regulations According to Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, Djokovic at negligible risk of infecting Australians, but its past disregard for Covid-19 regulations could pose a public health risk and encourage people to ignore the pandemic’s rules.