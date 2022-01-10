Djokovic, battle at the Melbourne court between interruptions and twists. Judge: “What else should this man have done”?

It really seems like a never-ending story about Novak Djokovic and his participation in the Australian Open. The federal court of Melbourne is meeting to determine whether tennis player No Vax will be able to stay in the country or will have to return to Europe. But in the meantime, by decision of the judge, the athlete has obtained permission to leave the much-discussed Park hotel, the limbo in which Australia confines migrants. The Serbian tennis player is now in a different venue not communicated with his lawyers to attend the rest of the hearing.

Djokovic blocked in Melbourne, rejection is triggered .. He appeals, Serbia summons the Australian ambassador 05 January 2022





The hearing was supposed to begin at midnight Italian time, but there was an immediate postponement for “technical reasons”. The court’s server was inaccessible to the public, with the “temporary disruption” warning, probably due to the very high number of accesses that sent the system into a tailspin.

When the hearing finally started, the 34-year-old athlete’s lawyer, Nick Wood, defended his client, stating that Djokovic complied with all the requirements of the biosecurity law for entry to Australia: “Mr. Djokovic has declared to have a medical exemption “, said the lawyer, arguing that” the Australian guidelines on immunization provide for the possibility of postponing vaccination for six months for people who have received a diagnosis of positivity at Sars-Cov -2″.

Lawyers representing the Australian government have argued that, according to the updated version of the guidelines, the infection is not a contraindication to taking the vaccine. Yesterday the same lawyers had filed a document stating that, contrary to what Djokovic’s lawyers claimed, no guarantee had ever been given to the tennis player on the acceptance of the medical exemption. The Australian government, then, also disputes the validity of the exemption presented by the athlete, who would have limited himself to declaring that he tested positive for a test for Covid, without producing any evidence.

Djokovic’s lawyers counterattacked by insisting on the treatment to which the sample was subjected by the border authorities on his landing at the airport: he would not have been put in a position to explain his reasons or to consult with his lawyers. They also asked Judge Anthony Kelly to issue a verdict as soon as possible to allow the player to participate in the Australian Open which begins on January 17th.

And the defense can probably already cultivate some more hope in the light of a sentence pronounced by the judge: “What perplexes me is that I do not understand what else this man (Djokovic) could have done”, to enter Australia. The verdict is expected in the morning.