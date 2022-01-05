Djokovic blocked at the airport in Australia for a visa problem – Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

Novak Djokovic, number 1 in world tennis, was blocked on a plane due to a visa problem: the government of the State of Victoria, in Australia, rejected the entry request. In the past few hours the Australian Open had authorized him to enter the field with an exemption despite not being vaccinated

The number 1 in world tennis, Novak Djokovic, state stuck at the airport upon arrival in Australia. The tennis player had been authorized in the past few hours to play the Australian Open – the first of the Grand Slam tournaments – despite the Serbian never having revealed whether he was vaccinated, thanks to an exemption granted to him by the organizers. According to some Australian media reports – such as the Sydney Morning Herald – the Government of the State of Victoria he refused the visa application: that of work asked by Djokovic, in fact, it would not allow exemptions for the unvaccinated. Djokovic, 34, arrived at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia at 11:30 pm local time on January 5 and was taken to a room at the same Australian airport where was questioned by the border authorities and then later placed in solitary confinement with two members of the police in front of the door to guard the entrance. The Australian Border Force – once found that the visa requested by Djokovic does not allow entry with an exemption to one’s vaccination status – contacted the authorities of the State of Victoria, who denied his green light. A federal government source said – according to reports The Age And Sydney Morning Herald – that there were several question marks as to whether Djokovic had adequate documentation to prove the reason for his exemption. The source said it’s unclear whether a Covid-19 infection in the past six months – which is suspected to be the justification for the player’s exemption – is enough to secure entry to Australia under federal guidelines.

Sports Minister Jaala Pulford also spoke out on Twitter about the sensational situation that has arisen: The federal government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not provide Novak Djokovic with support for applying for an individual visa to participate in the Australian Open 2022. We have always been clear on two points: the approval of visas is the responsibility of the federal government and medical exemptions are the responsibility of doctors. A few hours before the stop at the airport, Australian Interior Minister Karen Andrews had stated that the federal government will enforce our requirements at the Australian border, whatever Tennis Australia and the Victorian government have been able to decide on an unvaccinated player present at the tournament.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, after trying to downplay the case (States have been providing exemptions to people for two years. There is no change in the provision. The Victorian government has made its decision), changed its stance and hinted at a press conference that Djokovic, if he did not provide enough evidence to justify the exemption, could also be sent back: If this evidence is insufficient, then he will not be treated any differently than anyone else and will return home on the first plane. There will be no special rules for Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, who is looking for the 21 career Grand Slam – a result that would allow him to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – always refused to disclose whether he was vaccinated or not, and has always voiced skeptical positions on the subject. According to sources cited by the Sydney Morning Herald, it is possible that the organizers of the tournament have granted the Serbian champion the authorization to play after having received evidence of a contagion from Sars-CoV-2 in the six months preceding the request: this would be, in fact, the most common of the reasons given by those who has submitted a request for exemption from the vaccine in order to participate in the tournament. According to Tennis Australia’s chief medical officer, Dr Carolyn Broderick, neither her organization nor government experts have tested the veracity of the documents presented in the application for admission – not just Djokovic, but all other tennis players.

A visa bungle has provided a last-minute twist in the controversial Novak Djokovic Australian Open story https://t.co/houjY2y1hD – The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) January 5, 2022