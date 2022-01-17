“Djokovic can die in the garbage”. The shocking title of the Corriere

The love that moves the sun and the other stars. Until recently, like the great poet, we were convinced that love was the engine of the world. Ever since mainstream politics and media have decided to use the pandemic instrumentally, thanks to the social networks, here we are suddenly plunged into a childish society, where the one who does not agree with me and who steals my toy immediately becomes “ugly and bad”. I just hate him. No mercy.

The feeling, however, is that it has really passed the mark. Because bar chatter is one thing, another is when all this hatred is expressed on the pages of the most important Italian newspapers. And when the opponent, moreover, is not even a politician, but a sportsman.

It really gives the creeps in this regard what he writes on Corriere della Sera Writer Sandro Veronesi about Novak Djokovic.

Words to poison towards the Serbian tennis player

“Now Djokovic is one step away from (sporting) death, a thousand miles away from beauty”.

“For fear of corrupting his own body by letting a vaccine in, he brought out all the worst that a man can show of himself: arrogance, arrogance, mendacity, superficiality, egotism, contempt for rules”.

And that’s not all:

“The lesson I received has opened my eyes, I apologize to everyone for the unspeakable behavior I have had in recent weeks, I consider myself reborn and I hope this makes me worthy to continue my career”.

“He, so proud, and so proudly Serbian, but also so far from the Serbian pride of dying in beauty, can no longer make a mistake, from now on, if he does not want to ruin everything he has conquered by going to die in garbage “.

You have understood? According to the author, the Serbian tennis player should apologize “for being worthy” to continue his career. To not “die in the garbage“.

The title of the online Courier

And on the web the Corriere gives the title to the piece “Djokovic: the Serbs say to die in beauty, he can die in rubbish”.

We humbly ask: but does this seem normal to you? We, when we read this title, for a moment we thought it was the classic fake of the web. It seemed too much even for the single virus journal. After checking, however, we had to surrender to the bitter reality. And in fact the title, albeit strong, reflects the mood of the piece.