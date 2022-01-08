Djokovic Case: A document arrives that proves that Tennis Australia has shared incorrect information to tennis players

Novak Djokovic born in 1987, n.1 in the world

This is the smoking gun that proves that Tennis Australia he mistakenly told the players, including also Novak Djokovic, how they could have participated in the first Grand Slam of the year even if they were aware that the rules for tennis players who were not vaccinated against Covid were not so clear. It is learned from the local newspaper, The Advertiser.

An information sheet, obtained by News Corp, was emailed from Tennis Australia to the ATP earlier last month, then passed on to tennis players.

The document shows that Tennis Australia informed players that there was a two-step process to follow in order to play the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

The sheet included a clause in which players had to prove that they had contracted the virus in the past six months – which is purported to be the basis for Djokovic’s exemption, which was not needed when he arrived in Australia.

But the problem is that the information passed on to the ATP and the players was incorrect, and Tennis Australia had already been informed of this.

Dated December 7, 2021, the email was sent after the federal government had already notified Tennis Australia in writing in November that a previous infection did not meet the requirements for travel without quarantine.

Timing is crucial as it places the blame entirely on Tennis Australia, and confirms Victoria State Premier Jacinta Allan’s claims that the state government was not informed by Tennis Australia that the Commonwealth had warned them that a previous Covid infection would not it was a true medical exemption.

In the document that was sent to the players, a cover letter outlined the two-step process required for an unvaccinated tennis player to be allowed to participate in the tournament.

The letter stated that a player first needed a medical exemption certificate from where they came from to enter Australia, then a second exemption to play in the tournament.

The second exemption, on the spot, had to be signed by an independent Australian doctor or a group of experienced medical personnel.

Tennis Australia released a statement late in the evening today, denying that they have cheated the players and that their advice has always been to get vaccinated.

“We have always been consistent in our communications to players that vaccination is the best course of action – not only as the right thing to do to protect yourself and others, but also as the best solution to having problems in Australia. We completely reject that some tennis players have been knowingly misled ”.