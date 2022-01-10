Djokovic case, Australian government in Melbourne court: ‘It must be rejected, we decide’

The Covid-19 infection is not a sufficient reason to obtain medical exemption and the tennis player has not provided further clear evidence of contraindication to the vaccine, so he cannot enter the country or even participate in the Australian Open. This is the position of the Australian executive contained in the response that will be brought to the hearing on Monday, the day in which the judges are called to decide whether to revoke the cancellation of the visa.

For the Australian government, Covid-19 infection is not a sufficient reason to obtain medical exemption and Novak Djokovic has not provided further clear evidence of a contraindication to the vaccine. The Serbian champion cannot therefore enter the country or even participate in the Australian Open. Furthermore, regardless of the judgment of the court called to express itself tomorrow (Monday 10 January) on the cancellation of the visa, the choice of not letting the tennis player enter Australia is up to the government. This is the position of the Australian executive, contained in the response that will be brought to the hearing tomorrow.

Djokovic case, the lawyers: exemption for Covid infection in December The response that the Australian government will bring to court on Monday was published today by the Melbourne court. The document shows that the executive’s lawyers underline the fact that the Serbian champion “is not vaccinated”. As stated in point 64, there are no guarantees of entry by a non-Australian citizen to the country. Indeed, there are criteria for entry and reasons why the visa can be canceled or refused. Even though Djokovic was confirmed that his applications met the requirements for being able to travel to Australia without quarantine, the Interior Minister has the power to verify evidence and cancel his visa. In conclusion, it says, Djokovic’s request must be refused. In another passage of the document, the government then reaffirms its right to cancel the visa even if the court agrees to Djokovic and revokes the first cancellation. This is because “Australia, as a sovereign country, maintains the utmost discretion over who it lets in its country”.

Djokovic case, decision is awaited. Australia: “He is not a prisoner” The story of the Serbian champion, who arrived in Australia last Wednesday where he was then blocked, is causing a lot of discussion. Yesterday it emerged that the tennis player had obtained the certificate because he had contracted the virus on December 16, the date of the first positive PCR swab. But Nole on December 17, the day after he tested positive, would go to an event for young players in Belgrade, without a mask. And he would also participate in another event, on December 16, on the occasion of an award ceremony by the Serbian national post which launched a series of stamps in his honor. A photo of the event dated December 17th has been posted on social networks. So far the world number 1 has spent his days in Australia at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, where they are staying dozens of asylum seekers awaiting a visa to enter the country.