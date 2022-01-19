Djokovic case: Did Tennis Australia pay all the costs?

Novak Djokovic born in 1987, n.1 in the world

The soap opera by Novak Djokovic in Australia he did not have a fairytale ending for the Serbian. The world number one was eventually deported after a legal battle that stripped him of his visa and could ban him from Australian soil for three years. Well, now we know that the fight wasn’t just Djokovic’s. Is that Tennis Australia she was so focused on having the nine-time champion in the tournament that he was very close to the # 1 in the world.

Second the Herald Sun, a former mayor of Victoria revealed that the organization led by Craig Tiley paid all the procedural costs of the appeals that Djokovic filed in the Victorian and Federal Courts. Additionally, Tennis Australia was responsible for completing all forms in order to obtain the visa which would allow Nole to stay in Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open.

As it turned out, this ultimately had no effect, as the reasons for Djokovic’s expulsion went beyond the issue of medical exemption or poorly completed forms. They were linked to fears of encouraging the anti-vaccine movement in Australia.