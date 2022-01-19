Djokovic case, the Serbian tennis player’s lawyers ready to ask for 5 million compensation from Australia and the Open circuit

The case Djokovic-Australia did not end with the exclusion of the number 1 Atp (up to now) from the first Grand slam of 2022. As numerous international media have reported, i legal of the Serbian champion are ready to start a rclaim for damages towards Australia and the Open circuit for the modalities in which Djokovic was treated a Sydney. Five million dollars in compensation, more than the Serbian would have taken home by winning the tournament.
According to the media, the sum should compensate Djokovic not only for the period he was forced into Park Hotel, famous for the poor hygienic conditions, but also for not being able to participate in the Australian Open. “The laws allow it,” said the Serbian tennis player’s lawyers, recalling that the January 10 the first sentence on the “Djokovic case” was in favor of Nole. On that occasion, the court considered “unreasonable”The way the border officer decided to cancel the entry visa of the tennis player, acknowledging that he was not given the time to produce sufficient evidence.
A situation that does not seem to have to to improve over time, since the Serbian champion does not seem to have any intention of get vaccinated while the tournaments of the Grand slam, as the Roland Garros, provide entry only to those equipped with Green pass. Meanwhile also the sponsor by Djokovic, primarily the French brand Lacoste, which so far had not expressed itself on the matter, have requested a meeting with the number one in the world to discuss the next steps. In a statement, the fashion house said it intends to “review the events that accompanied its presence in Australia”.
