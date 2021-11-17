Djokovic dominates Rublev and wins the group

From the middle of the second set, a completely different match was seen: the Norwegian advanced closer to the back line, managing to explode his physicality and nailing his rival in exchanges of substance. A progression that forced Norrie to chase, further from the bottom line and without being able to accelerate in advance. Ruud went up in all the fundamentals, took the field, recovered and ran away in the third set until victory.

“It has been a great year for me, especially in the final part of the season, when I don’t usually play well in indoor tournaments. I struggled to get here. The conditions are fast, I struggled at the beginning because Cameron played really well, but then a break changed everything, ”says Ruud in the interview on the pitch. “Andrey is a very good player, I’ve lost him several times. It has grown a lot and is among the best in the world. Play with great intensity and speed, I hope I can lead, it will be decisive “.

Ruud becomes the first Norwegian in history to win a match at the Nitto ATP Finals and remains in the running for a place in the semifinals. Everything will be played on Friday against Rublev, in what becomes a real playoff.