Djokovic, even today there is no decision

Djokovic is still there. In Melbourne, Minister Hawke and Prime Minister Morrison have not dissolved their reservations and will not do so for the next few hours. But tennis life goes on and in the night the men’s draw was drawn which sees the number 1 in the world in its place, seeded number 1.

Therefore, if everything remains unchanged the Serbian, nine times champion of the tournament, will begin the adventure by facing his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, in the second round he will have Tommy Paul, in the third one between Sam Querrey or our Lorenzo Sonego and in the eighths one between Gael Monfils or Cristian Garin. In the quarterfinals, however, the super-challenge is expected with our Matteo Berrettini, seeded number 7, in the semifinal instead it should have one between Rafael Nadal or Alexander Zverev, before the final with Daniil Medvedev.

As if nothing had happened

–

Immediately after his stoppage was lifted, Novak Djokovic literally launched himself on the pitch. Trying to make up for lost time. Nole is training every day on the Rod Laver Arena which has seen him triumph nine times. Together with him the super coach Goran Ivanisevic, while his athletic training is followed as always by the Italian Marco Panichi. And while the wait to know what will happen to him, and to the scoreboard, is prolonged, the “legal” problems increase. Spain, in fact, is investigating whether Nole, not vaccinated, has entered the territory of Marbella without the required permits and Serbia has also opened an investigation. From 20 September, for non-vaccinated people entering Spanish territory, specific documentation is required, which is the number 1 in the world. Meanwhile, it seems that, in desperation, Nole’s father, Srdjan, has tried to contact none other than Queen Elizabeth. From lawyers to gifts, every road is good.