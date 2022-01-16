Djokovic expelled from Australia | The HuffPost

DIEGO FEDELEEPA epa09688751 (FILE) – Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during a training session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2022 (reissued 16 January 2022). Djokovic lost court appeal against deportation from Australia and will not be able to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne. EPA / DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian federal court presided over by Judge James Allsop upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa. The Serbian tennis player has lost his appeal against immigration minister Hawke’s decision and will have to leave the country. He will therefore not participate in the Australian open.

The Australian federal court has emphasized that this is not a decision on the merits, whether or not Novak Djokovic’s visa is valid, but only on the request for annulment of the decision of the immigration minister who canceled his visa for reasons of public order .

During the last hearing, Djokovic’s lawyers accused the government of making an “irrational and wrong” decision. The government’s decision is based on the risk that its presence in Australia could fuel no-vax sentiments.

The minister’s attorneys said they clearly considered the impact of Djokovic’s expulsion on public opinion, but that the government decided his presence in the country was too risky, because his anti-vaccination views made him one. “Icon” for no-vax groups.

They also said Australia should not “be forced to suffer” the presence of a person for fear of what would happen if they were kicked out.

During the hearing, Djokovic’s lawyers accused the government of making “elementary” mistakes in having articles in the international press brought as evidence to link Djokovic to anti-vaccination groups in Australia.

Djokovic accuses the Australian government of not asking him what his current views on vaccination were. In response, the government said it was unlikely Djokovic would tell them anything new.

Djokovic said there is no evidence that he has elicited no-vax feelings in any of the other tennis tournaments he has participated in since the vaccination campaign began. His lawyers said the government failed to gather any evidence in this regard, despite being easily traceable.

Supreme Court President James Allsop argued that the minister has a right to rely on his common sense, and at the time of the ruling announced that the court unanimously rejected Djokovic’s application. Full explanations will be published at a later time.

Novak Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” by the ruling that rejected his appeal against the Australian government’s visa cancellation and admitted he was out of the Australian Open. “I will take some time to rest and recover before making further statements,” explained the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player.