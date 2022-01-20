Djokovic expelled from Australia, the sentence: here are the reasons

“An iconic tennis star” like Novak Djokovic “can influence people of all ages, but above all the young and more suggestible, and push them to emulate him. This is not a fantasy, no evidence is needed. “It is one of the key passages in the motivation for the sentence that James Allsop, head of the three-judge panel of the Federal Court, issued to explain the reasons for his decision to confirm the expulsion of Djokovic from Australia.

Read also

Won a first appeal against the revocation of the visa due to a procedural defect, Djokovic underwent the same measure a second time, this time by decision of immigration minister Alex Hawke who exercised personal power as required by the Migration Act of 1958. The law in fact allows such a vast discretion in the event of actual threats or even perceived as potential, on issues related to public order, health, safety of citizens.

The judges clearly explained that “the Court does not analyze the merits or the wisdom of the decision, the task is to assess whether the decision (of the minister) falls within the limits of the law”, as regards the three aspects on which the decision was based. defense of Djokovic. The Serbian lawyers disputed: the fact that his views on vaccines were deduced from a BBC article in 2020; that its presence in Australia could be a risk to order and public health; that deciding on this basis to revoke his visa was illogical, irrational, unreasonable.

As regards the first point, the judges underline that there are not only his doubts of two years ago to motivate the decision of the minister and the Court. “In January 2022, Djokovic is not vaccinated. The minister has every chance to conclude that for a year he chose not to get vaccinated. The fact that he had a reason not to get vaccinated now, having contracted Covid around December 16, 2021 (date of the positive buffer, ed) says nothing about his position in the previous many months “.

In addition, adds judge Allsop, when he was stopped at the airport by the Australian Border Force, Djokovic did not provide information that could suggest a change in his beliefs on the matter. In terms of public order, the Court explains that Djokovic’s presence, even if he had not won the Australian Open, “could have increased anti-vaccine sentiment” among citizens and encourage those who want to emulate him or be like him. The concern of Minister Hawke, reads the reasons for the sentence, “does not only concern anti-vaccine groups, some of which have extreme positions and can represent a risk to good order or public order in the community, but also those who simply it is undecided whether to get vaccinated or not “.

Furthermore, the judges underline how having confirmed the interview with L’Equipe on 18 December and having carried out the subsequent photo shoot without protection even though they knew that it was positive, demonstrates a “poor consideration of prevention measures (by Djokovic) which, if emulated, could encourage a violation of the rules in Australia”. Finally, the judges reject the defensive thesis according to which the minister did not take into due consideration the consequences for Australia’s reputation and above all how much anti-vaccine sentiment can be increased by Djokovic’s expulsion. The law, writes the Court, entrusts the minister with the power to revoke the visa if he believes that “the presence of the holder could constitute a threat to the health, safety and order of the Australian community”. Only the effects, even potential ones, of presence count, a counter-factual analysis is not required. Thus, according to the judges, Minister Hawke’s decision to revoke the visa is not, within the limits of the law, “unreasonable or illogical”.