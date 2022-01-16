Djokovic expelled, the Australian premier rejoices. The Serbian accuses

The Australian government rejoices after the Federal Court’s decision on Novak Djokovic, who will have to leave the country on the eve of the Australian Open, with the risk of not being able to return for the next three years. “I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and protect Australians,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who reiterates Australia’s hard fist that even before the pandemic had very strict laws on new entrants to the country and that now, after one of the longest lockdowns in the world, it is pursuing a hard line on those arriving from abroad without a series of health requirements, including being vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

The decision of the Minister of Immigration, who twice canceled the Serbian tennis player’s visa, was taken: «for reasons of health, safety and good order – added Morrison – because this was in the public interest. Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic – said the premier – and rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected “. Since the first decision to cancel the tennis player’s visa, the premier had not lacked his support for the Minister of Immigration, in the face of a pandemic situation in the country that is still worrying with over 70,000 new cases every day. And then there are the upcoming federal elections that add pressure to the Australian government, which apparently emerged as the winner of an affair that risked creating serious embarrassment for the Australian executive.

Certainly relations between Australia and Serbia have never been so cold. Especially after the statements of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, caustic against the Australian government: “Those who think they have affirmed principles have shown that they have no principles – thundered Vucic – They mistreated a tennis player for ten days and then made a decision they knew from the first day”.

