Djokovic: expulsion from Australia further delayed – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MELBOURNE, 10 JAN – An Australian judge has decided to delay any attempt to expel tennis star Novak Djokovic from the country until the end of today, as his court case continues in Melbourne.



Within minutes of the expiration of a previous court order, Djokovic was awarded another temporary suspension from Judge Anthony Kelly, this time until 8pm local time.



Government lawyers previously indicated that they would try to delay the deportation order, which hangs over the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player. Djokovic arrived last Wednesday to defend his Australian Open crown and seal a 21st Grand Slam title. On his arrival at the airport he was interrogated during the night, then the visa was revoked and finally the sample was transferred to an immigration detention facility in Melbourne pending deportation. Unvaccinated Djokovic was believed to have failed to provide adequate evidence for a medical exemption.



