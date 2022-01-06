Djokovic, expulsion from Australia suspended after appeal. It is decided on Monday – Sport

Melbourne, January 6, 2022 – Novak Djokovic, rejected byAustralia for an irregular visa, you can stay in Melbourne until Monday 10 January. The Serbian tennis player no vax, pointing to participate in the Australian Open thanks to a vaccine exemption, he achieved a first, partial victory in the online hearing attended by his lawyers. The expulsion order it will not be implemented until Monday. Meanwhile, Djokovic’s lawyers hope to resolve the case to allow the 34-year-old from Belgrade to participate in the tournament, which opens on January 17th. Djokovic meanwhile is confined to the Park Hotel by Carlton, as The Age newspaper explains. The government has not opposed the injunction guaranteeing the tennis player’s stay in Australia until Monday, when the new hearing is scheduled, in which judge Anthony Kelly is ready to accept any elements provided by Djokovic.

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, who yesterday on Twitter wrote about respect for the rules “especially when they concern our borders”, replied in a press conference, in Canberra, to the Serbian premier Aleksandar Vucic who asked to put an end to “harassment” perpetrated to the player, replied that Djokovic is by no means a victim of harassment. “Australia has clear rules on its sovereign borders which are non-discriminatory,” reiterated Morrison that Djokovic’s last-minute visa revocation was in response to the “reasonable application of Australian laws of border protection “.

Nadal on the attack

Also Rafa Nadal intervened on the case. “He knows the rules and the consequences you face if you do not get vaccinated, it is his free choice. The world has suffered enough from the pandemic, you need to get vaccinated. I believe in what science says “, are the words of the champion returning to the fields for the Melbourne Summer Set after recovering from the covid.” Everyone is free to do what they think is right – added the Spanish champion after the success on Ricardas Berankis -. But rules are rules, and if you do not want to get vaccinated you will have problems: it is a fact. After so many people have died in the past two years, I believe vaccines are the only way to stop the pandemic. This says whoever understands these things, and I’m no one to have a different opinion. We have already suffered too much, I trust science. If they tell me to get vaccinated, I’ll do it. “” I think Djokovic could have played in Australia without any problems if he had wanted to – concluded Nadal -. But he chose another path, he made his decision and we are all free to do so but then there are consequences. From a certain point of view I feel sorry for him. But at the same time he had known about those conditions for many months. ”Nadal contracted the virus during the performance in Dubai in late December.