Djokovic, from France: “No Roland Garros for unvaccinated”

Sport Minister Maracineanu: “Compulsory vaccination pass for everyone: spectators and players”.

After Melbourne, Paris. For Novak Djokovic the doors of the Australian Open have closed and those of Roland Garros are likely not to open, where he triumphed last year by beating Stafanos Tsitsipas in the final. In fact, the super green pass is about to come into force in France and no exceptions will be made, not even for foreign athletes. Also for electoral reasons.

Bubble – This is what was reiterated yesterday after the last vote by the deputies, by the sport minister Roxana Maracineanu. And despite initially the organizers hinted that Djokovic could defend the title in May. In fact, the idea was to create a sort of bubble for unvaccinated participants. Just like Djokovic, who in the case would have to submit to a strict protocol, moving in special “sanitary corridors” between the hotel and the sports facility.

Exception – “The vaccination passport – explained the minister instead – will be mandatory for spectators, but also for those who practice sports, for professional sportsmen, French and foreign”. Therefore there will be no concessions for those who are not vaccinated or immunized with vaccines not recognized by France. Thus the hard line prevailed, both to simplify the application of the new rules, and to avoid unnecessary controversy 100 days before the presidential elections, in a country where exceptions are not particularly appreciated, especially if they concern prominent people.

Appeal – However, the new pass still has to overcome the last hurdle. After two weeks of furious debates, the oppositions have presented an appeal to the Constitutional Council which must verify its compatibility with democratic principles. At the limit, Djokovic may hope for a clear improvement in the health situation that could push the government to suspend the super green pass, which for now is valid until the end of July.

Rules – At present, however, the Serbian champion has to change his season plans. The president of the French Federtennis has announced that he is still working on a device for unvaccinated athletes. But from the majority came the harsh reply of the head of deputies of the party of President Emmanuel Macron, as well as former interior minister Christophe Castaner: “There will be no exceptions, the rules apply to everyone. It is out of the question that under these conditions Djokovic plays at Roland Garros ”.

January 17, 2022 (change January 17, 2022 | 11:08)

